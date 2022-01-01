Corporation begins work on monitoring critical booths

CHENNAI

01 January 2022 19:08 IST

61 lakh voters to elect 200 councillors; civic polls expected to be announced after January 7

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started preparations for monitoring vulnerable and critical polling booths as the local body elections are expected to be announced anytime after January 7. Over 61 lakh voters in 200 wards in the 426 sq km of Chennai are expected to elect 200 councillors, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in a few months.

Following Madras High Court orders, the Corporation has started making arrangements for web streaming of polling booths categorised as vulnerable and critical. Arrangements have been made for video recording the proceedings in all polling booths.

According to data of Assembly elections held in 2021 in Chennai, 648 polling booths are considered vulnerable and critical. This number is expected to rise to 850 after the inclusion of additional wards that are part of added areas. The exact figure will be known after the civic body holds another meeting with the police officials in the next few days.

Vulnerable polling booths are identified based on the reports about the presence of anti-social elements in the neighbourhood and the occurrence of untoward incidents during past elections.

Critical booths are identified based on the votes polled, with usually high (more than 90%) polling during the previous elections or the dominance of a single candidate in previous elections.

Micro observers

A few days ago, the civic body held a meeting with senior officials of banks to mobilise micro observers for vulnerable and critical polling booths. At least 1,00 bank managers are expected to be drafted for overall supervision of vulnerable and critical polling booths during the local body elections.

The Corporation plans to prepare a draft list of 34,870 personnel for election duty. At least 28,000 personnel are expected to man the 5,794 booths in Chennai.

Ward 159 in Alandur zone has the least number of electors, with only 3,116 on the rolls. Ward 137 in Kodambakkam has the highest number of electors, with 58,620 residents set to elect their councillor.