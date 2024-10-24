Corporation begins work on creating pond to prevent flooding of east Velachery

Every year, the Chennai Corporation would desilt, only once as part of monsoon preparatory measures, the six-vent culvert constructed below the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) near Velachery station to channel run-offs to the Pallikaranai marshland and prevent flooding of east Velachery.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the MRTS and the Station Service Road having been constructed along the periphery of the marshland, the six-vent culvert has remained an artificial barrier for free flow of rainwater from several residential localities of east Velachery into the marshland.

On the other hand, a similar six-vent culvert linked to the canals of Veerangal Odai and Velachery Lake located below the southern arm of Inner Ring Road extension in west Velachery has always been properly desilted every year. .

ADVERTISEMENT

However, flood prevention work on a large scale has begun, with the Southern Railway handing over the maintenance of the Station Service Road to the Chennai Corporation,

A senior official of the Adyar zone of the civic body said, it has been proposed, based on a drone survey, to create a massive pond, measuring 20 square metres and having the capacity to accommodate 4 million cubic feet of rainwater from the storm water drain of localities including VGP Selva Nagar, Annai Indira nagar, Sarathy nagar and Balakrishna nagar.

This pond would be created on vacant lands belonging to the revenue authorities to help facilitate faster flow of rainwater into the marshland through the six-vent culvert. A similar huge pond exists on the other side of the culvert, he added.

The senior corporation official said steps were being taken to renovate the macro canal, as it had been damaged in several places due to neglect over the years. Constructed along the Station Service Road, the canal is linked to the storm water drain of residential localities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.