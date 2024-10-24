GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation begins work on creating pond to prevent flooding of east Velachery

Published - October 24, 2024 12:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Every year, the Chennai Corporation would desilt, only once as part of monsoon preparatory measures, the six-vent culvert constructed below the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) near Velachery station to channel run-offs to the Pallikaranai marshland and prevent flooding of east Velachery.

With the MRTS and the Station Service Road having been constructed along the periphery of the marshland, the six-vent culvert has remained an artificial barrier for free flow of rainwater from several residential localities of east Velachery into the marshland.

On the other hand, a similar six-vent culvert linked to the canals of Veerangal Odai and Velachery Lake located below the southern arm of Inner Ring Road extension in west Velachery has always been properly desilted every year. . 

However, flood prevention work on a large scale has begun, with the Southern Railway handing over the maintenance of the Station Service Road to the Chennai Corporation,

A senior official of the Adyar zone of the civic body said, it has been proposed, based on a drone survey, to create a massive pond, measuring 20 square metres and having the capacity to accommodate 4 million cubic feet of rainwater from the storm water drain of localities including VGP Selva Nagar, Annai Indira nagar, Sarathy nagar and Balakrishna nagar.

This pond would be created on vacant lands belonging to the revenue authorities to help facilitate faster flow of rainwater into the marshland through the six-vent culvert. A similar huge pond exists on the other side of the culvert, he added. 

The senior corporation official said steps were being taken to renovate the macro canal, as it had been damaged in several places due to neglect over the years. Constructed along the Station Service Road, the canal is linked to the storm water drain of residential localities. 

Published - October 24, 2024 12:49 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.