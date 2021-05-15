Corporation begins telemedicine services

CHENNAI

15 May 2021 23:23 IST

135 doctors have been recruited for the purpose

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched telemedicine services for COVID-19 patients on home quarantine in all zones of the city.

The civic body recruited 135 doctors for the purpose on Friday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the call centre at Teynampet zone on Saturday and inspected the facility. Chepauk Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin called a patient in his constituency in the presence of Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran and Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan.

According to the data compiled by the Corporation, around 4% of the patients on home quarantine required treatment at hospitals. At least 14% of the patients were not isolated from their family in many wards.

“We will admit such residents in COVID care centres,” said Mr. Bedi.

More than 3,000 beds in COVID care centres were vacant in various parts of the city. The civic body would send car ambulances to help patients in need of emergency assistance. The Corporation doctors would monitor all aspects of home quarantine, including medicine, food, isolation, sanitation and emergency support. Disposal of waste in yellow bags from patients on home quarantine would be monitored.

Bulk registration

The civic body has started registration for vaccination of frontline workers and essential service providers. Interested persons may visit https://forms.gle/ Bb5VGvRxUXuvmEvi8 for bulk registrations.