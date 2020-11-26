Corporation begins removing hoardings to prevent mishaps

Move aimed at reducing the risk of accidents

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered the removal of all hoardings in the city to prevent accidents during the cyclone landfall.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Wednesday ordered the Regional Deputy Commissi- oners of the north, central and south regions to remove all hoardings by noon.

Disaster management experts have stressed the need for removal of all hoardings to reduce the risk of accidents to motorists, pedestrians and residents during the cyclone.

Zonal officers will ask owners to remove the hoardings and banners to avoid any danger.

“Before noon all such hoardings, even if under court orders, are to be removed due to the emergency. It is very urgent," said Mr. Prakash.

Statutory provisions

According to the amended statutory provisions, hoardings will be permitted only on Corporation land. Earlier, private land owners were erecting hoardings and banners illegally.

On Wednesday, civic officials started removing hoardings and banners. According to estimates, such structures are located in more than 500 spots. In addition to them, weak structures on top of high-rise buildings will also be removed by civic officials.