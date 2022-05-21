Corporation begins beautification of public spaces

Working on providing decorative lighting to the artificial water falls at the Marina completed

The artificial waterfalls near the Labour Statute on Kamarajar Salai at the Marina has been fitted with decorative lighting. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed beautification work at public spaces, including the illumination to the artificial waterfalls on the Marina beach.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered zonal officials and regional deputy commissioners to review the progress of the beautification work in various zones.

“We have taken up a number of projects to make Chennai look more beautiful and colourful. We have taken up beautification of flyovers and subways. Our endeavour is to make all the flyover and subway walls look beautiful with colourful paintings, including with the logo of Singara Chennai. We have beautified the walls of the RBI subway and now we have taken up the walls of Koyambedu flyover and we are beautifying the Moopanar flyover, Kotturpuram flyover and Perambur flyover,” said Mr. Bedi.

Parapet of many flyovers across the city has been given a new look with paintings. In an effort to spruce up the medians and roadside spaces, the Corporation plans to have natural plants, including colourful climbers like bougainvillea. The GCC has planted the median with crotons from Kathipara junction to Koyambedu bus stand on 100 feet road. Shade-giving plants, benches and fountains are planned in the space below the Koyambedu bus stand flyover which has been built by the Highways Department.

The State government has sanctioned funds to repair Maduravoyal bypass and along the Velachery Virangal Odai near the MRTS. The endeavour is to give an aesthetic look to all bridges, underpasses and medians.

Metro pillars

“The third issue, which we are concentrating on, is beautifying the metro rail pillars which should be painted white and should have artistic paintings, including such paintings which depict the Tamil Nadu culture as well as the daily life. We have painted the pillars in north Chennai Tiruvotriyur High Road, including the development of medians in Tiruvuttriyur,” said Mr. Bedi. The pillars from Kathipara junction to Guindy have been painted under Nammaku Name Thittam as part of the beautification drive.

Twenty-eight fountains are being installed in the city and such fountains include Egmore Pantheon Road fountain and two fountains in front of the railway station of Egmore and in various other places of the city.

“We are giving a uniform green yellow to the compound walls of all the Corporation parks and giving this colour to the flower pots across the city and efforts will be made to give this colour to the trees at the bottom which will have the dual purpose of making the tree bark look beautiful as well as prevent insects from climbing up the tree and damaging the leaves,” said Mr. Bedi.