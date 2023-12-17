GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation asks residents in 7 zones to call toll-free number to dispose mattresses and pillows

Those living in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones can call 18005712069 for the pickup of old household items

December 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has urged residents of seven zones to utilise the toll-free number for the disposal of items such as mattresses and pillows, discouraging open dumping.

To alleviate the burden on conservancy workers, the GCC, through voice messages played during daily door-to-door collections in battery-operated vehicles, advised against open dumping. Residents in areas serviced by Urbaser Sumeet, the contracted garbage collector covering Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones, have been encouraged to call the toll-free number 18005712069 for the pickup of old household items.

  

Between December 6 and 16, a total of 94,943 tonnes of garbage, comprising 85,791 tonnes of general waste and 9,152 tonnes of garden waste, have been collected and cleared following heavy rain brought by Cyclone Michaung in the GCC limits.

New vehicles

Following the damage caused by the cyclone, 30 battery-operated vehicles (BOV) for garbage collection have been procured for a total cost of ₹75 lakh on behalf of Urbaser Sumeet.

On Saturday, City Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar inaugurated the vehicles at Puzhuudivakkam Road, Perungudi, in the presence of GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. These vehicles will be deployed for garbage collection in zone 14 (Perungudi), a release said.

