Corpn’s efforts begin to yield results

The Chennai Corporation's plan to renovate 210 waterbodies in the aftermath of the December 2015 flood is now showing results.

A number of waterbodies that sorely lacked maintenance and were filled with garbage and debris now have a walking track along their bunds, play areas and a other facilities for residents.

A large number of waterbodies in north Chennai have benefited from the project, said L. Nandakumar, Chief Engineer, Chennai Corporation. “Several ponds in the city including Kanniammanpet pond and Kosapur pond, under the Manali zone, were full of garbage and covered with water hyacinth. Today, they have been given a new lease of life by strengthening the bunds, plugging sewage water inlets and removal of hyacinth,” he said.

A number of waterbodies in the Madhavaram zone are also a pleasant sight now. Small ponds such as Pura Kulam, Samiyar Kulam, Teachers Colony Kulam, Mulla Kulam, Thamarai Kulam and Pandakulam have been converted into rainwater harvesting zones, he said. The civic body has also refurbished the pond located near Taramani bus stand and the Amman Kulam located on the Velachery-Tambaram Main Road in Pallikaranai, the official added.