Corpn. widens Mambalam Canal to drain water from T.Nagar

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 01:35 IST

Work on smart city projects suspended to facilitate water flow

Greater Chennai Corporation has started widening Mambalam Canal following the flooding of T. Nagar. Work on Smart City projects along the canal has also been suspended to facilitate water flow. Over 1.5 sq. km. of T. Nagar, covering roads such as Bazulla Road, G. N. Chetty Road and Usman Road has been flooded because of the smart city work taken up along the canal.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the 5.7-km stretch of Mambalam Canal after the flooding of roads in T. Nagar.

On Tuesday, earthmovers were used by the Chennai Corporation to widen the canal at various locations. Over 3.5-km of the canal does not have proper lining.

Advertising

Advertising

Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan Naganathan on Tuesday visited localities around Mambalam Canal and inspected the work of widening the canal. Work on development of the canal from Valluvar Kottam to G.N. Chetty Road under smart city funds was stopped to facilitate draining of water.

Earthmovers were stationed at Thyagaraya Road to clean the canal a few metres away from the Pedestrian plaza. Residents in the area said water was knee-deep during the rain. On Tuesday, water receded in most places on arterial stretches like G.N. Chetty Road, Thyagaraya Road and Venkatnarayana Road.