Corpn. warns bulk waste generators

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 00:03 IST

A penalty of ₹5,000 to be levied on those not complying with the civic body’s rules

The Greater Chennai Coporation has advised bulk waste generators to set up waste management facilities on their premises or engage a service provider.

According to a release, the corporation has identified 1,722 bulk waste generators. Just 288 of them had set up compost facilities in situ, and segregate waste. A fine of ₹5,000 will be levied on bulk waste generators who dump waste in public spaces, it said. The officials will also penalise those who have not set up waste management facilities.

