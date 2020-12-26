‘Corpn. told to stop drain construction work’

CHENNAI

“The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to stop the ongoing construction of storm-water drains in areas along the East Coast Road,” said V. Suresh, advocate, Madras High Court, on Friday.

He said this was pursuant to the National Green Tribunal’s order in a case filed by residents welfare associations challenging the construction. However, senior officials of the Corporation said they had not received any such order. Officials of the Department of Environment could not be contacted.

