Corpn. told to consider plea to regulate mall parking fees

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to consider a social activist’s plea to regulate parking charges at city shopping malls.

The SIC gave the order after an enquiry into an appeal preferred by P. Kalyanasundaram, a social activist, who was aggrieved over inadequate information provided by authorities on collection of exorbitant parking charges at shopping malls.

Originally, in November 2017, Mr. Kalyanasundaram sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from public information officer of the Chennai Corporation, and wanted to know the laws under which managements of malls collect parking charges. He also sought information on facilities provided to motorists parking their vehicles at the malls.

The Chennai Corporation, in a letter, replied that the information sought by the applicant, on collection of parking charges at shopping malls and theatres, did not come under the purview of the RTI Act. Aggrieved over this, Mr. Kalyanasundaram preferred an appeal before the SIC.

Before the SIC, Chennai Corporation officials said the collection of parking charges at malls was not done by them and there was no rule governing private parking lots. However, the applicant said the malls collected parking charges as per their whims and fancies. Collection of parking charges at malls should be regulated by the Corporation, and there should be fixed charges, he said.

After hearing his plea, State Information Commissioner G. Murugan directed the Corporation to consider Mr. Kalyanasundaram’s plea, in accordance with the law, and take appropriate steps.