Corpn. to reclaim Perungudi land

Chennai Corporation will retrieve 200 acres of land in Perungudi dumpyard by reversing the environmental damage caused by dumping of waste in the past three decades.

In the Assembly, on Monday, Municipal Administration Minister S.P.Velumani announced that the work on bio-mining in the Perungudi dumpyard will be taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Waste from Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones are being dumped in the Perungudi dumpyard in the vicinity of Pallikaranai marshland.

Residents have been protesting against the pollution in the area for years. Work on reversal of the environmental damage in the marshland is expected to be completed as part of eco-restoration of the marsh, he said.

Chennai Corporation generates 5,100 tonnes of municipal solid waste, transferring the waste to Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. “In order to reduce the burden on landfill, Chennai Corporation has also established decentralised processing units like composting and biomethanization plants. At present, 550 tonnes of biodegradable waste is being processed at decentralised units. Work on bio-mining of 37,510 cu.m of waste in old dumpyard in Pallikaranai is under way,” said Mr.Velumani.

Bio-mining in Athipet and Sathangadu dumpyards has started to recover 37.89 acres of land. The Corporation has also banned “one time use and throwaway plastics and seized 316 tonnes, collecting a fine amount of ₹1.18 crore”.

Beating congestion

Chennai Corporation will also develop skywalks to help pedestrians in seven congested locations across the city. Mr.Velumani said that seven projects will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore to help pedestrians cross Luz Church Road at Luz Corner, LB Road at Adyar depot, Sardar Patel Road near Anna University, Arcot Road near Vijaya Forum Mall, Anna Nagar Second Avenue near Ayyappan Temple, Anna Nagar Third Avenue near Kandasamy College and Purasawalkam High Road near Abirami Mega Mall.

The civic body will also redevelop 153 shopping complexes, with facilities for entertainment. “A feasibility study will be done shortly,” said Mr.Velumani.