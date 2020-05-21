Corpn. to focus on containment of localised infections

CHENNAI

Focus will be on eight wards where clusters have been reported

The Chennai Corporation is planning to intensify the strategy for COVID-19 containment in the city.

Epidemiologists suggested that it was feasible to interrupt the transmission by identifying a large proportion of the cases in wards where the infection was localised.

Following the launch of mobile X-Ray units by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, officials explored the possibility of intensifying containment strategies in neighbourhoods were residents have tested positive.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inaugurated the “Namma Chennai COVID-19 Containment Programme” on Wednesday, focussing on containment initiatives in areas where cases have been reported repeatedly. He stressed on the need for interrupting the transmission by identifying wards with localised infections. According to data compiled by the Corporation, 50% of the total case load was reported in 34 wards in the city.

According to civic officials, five of the 14 mobile units launched by the Chief Minister on Wednesday would be sent for medical college hospitals in Chennai.

Chennai Corporation Special Nodal Officer J. Radhakrishnan said the first focus areas of the strategy would be in eight wards where clusters have been reported. Over 85% of the cases in the Royapuram zone have come in eight wards. Four nodes contributed to 400 cases.

“Further prioritisation will be done in the streets that have thrown up clusters. The Health Department supported the initiative with 150 health inspectors. Chennai Corporation will get 500 health inspectors,” he said. When asked about the utility of the mobile units, Mr. Radhakrishnan said they would likely be used on residents who have symptoms. Officials said each of the mobile units could screen 50 persons per day.

According to data released by the Chennai Corporation, Koyambedu, with 427 patients, has reported the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases. Pulianthope has reported 265 cases, Nerkundram 224, Periamet 186, George Town 155, Krishnampet 155, Royapuram 135 and Old Washermenpet reported 133 cases.