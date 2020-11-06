Corpn. to cut property tax penalty from 2% to 0.5%

The revision will come into effect for the half-year period between October 2020 and March 2021

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to reduce the penalty for property tax assessees owing to the challenging economic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic body has started collecting penalty for delayed payment of property tax from the second half of 2019-2020 after an amendment to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act. Assessees had to pay 2% of simple interest for the tax if they failed to pay during the first 14 days after the commencement of the half year.

“We will reduce the penalty from 2% to 0.5%,” an official said. After the revision, property tax assessees who failed to pay property tax before October 15 this year will pay 0.5% of the amount based on a simple interest calculation for the half-year period.

At least 1.3 lakh assessees have paid property tax in October. More than 10.9 lakh assessees are yet to pay property tax for this half-year period of October 2020-March 2021. The assessees who have already paid the penalty will pay a reduced tax for the next half year, after adjusting the fine amount.

Residents have complained to civic officials about the method of calculation of penalty for delayed tax payment. “The Corporation has to impose penalty only after the second half year, according to the amendment of the Act. So, they should collect penalty only after the second half-year period of 2019-2020. But penalty amount has been calculated for old arrears as well. Many property owners who have been delaying payment of tax owing to litigation have been asked to pay additional penalty against the provisions of the Act,” a resident said. The civic body will continue to give a rebate of 5% for property tax assessees who have paid before April 15 and October 15 every year.

“The property tax collected this October is ₹90 crore. The collection has increased by more than 20% because of incentive of 5%,” an official said.

Many residents have also complained about the increase in tax because of the identification of underassessment of property tax. At least 1.8 lakh residents in the old city have been found to be paying a reduced tax because of underassessment. Most of the properties owned by residents of added areas have been found to be underassessed, sources said.