Corpn. to build 30 km of stormwater drains to prevent flooding

CHENNAI

04 January 2021 00:37 IST

68 roads in 23 localities have been identified; work to begin shortly

Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to develop 30 km of new drains along 68 roads to mitigate flooding of 23 localities in the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has ordered civic officials to complete the work on obtaining administrative sanction for the projects by the second week of January.

“The new design of the drains will offer a permanent solution for flooding in the city. Work will start in the 23 localities shortly,” said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation has decided to build drains in areas with frequent reports of water stagnation. The areas to get new infrastructure in southern region include Velachery AGS Colony in ward 177, Alandur Kannan Colony in ward 164, Ram Nagar in ward 178, Periyar Nagar, MGR Main Road, Taramani in ward 180, Myilai Balaji Nagar, Pallikaranai in ward 188, Semmenchery Housing Board Colony in ward 200.

In central region, Bazullah Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road in ward 136, Rajamannar Salai and R.K. Shanmugam Salai in ward 131, Baba Nagar, Villlivakkam in ward 94, Korattur North Avenue in ward 83, Pulianthope High Road in ward 73, Jagannathan Salai in ward 66, Periyar Nagar in ward 66, and Senthil Nagar in ward 65 will get infrastructure to mitigate flooding.

In north Chennai, Kargil Nagar in ward 7, Meenambal Nagar, Kathivakkam High Road in ward 42, Prakasam Salai, Davidson Street in ward 55, 56 and 57, and Ripon Buildings in ward 58 will get infrastructure to reduce water stagnation.

Residents in the localities have demanded the Corporation to carry out land acquisition and remove encroachments to prevent flooding, instead of constructing narrow drains and canals with inadequate flood carrying capacity.

Velachery AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association secretary Geetha Ganesh said the flooding of an area covering 35 colonies with a population of 70,000 will be mitigated only by acquisition of private land that has been currently used by the Corporation to drain flood waters.

“AGS Colony in Velachery West is topographically the lowest point and water from neighbouring colonies pass through AGS Colony to reach Veerangal Odai which ultimately drains into Pallikaranai Marshland. Our colony experienced two feet high water stagnation this year. In some areas, it is three feet high.

“Our colony has been experiencing inundation since 2005, the worst being 2015, 2016 and 2017. Prior to 2005, there was free flow of water to Veerangal Odai through surface flow. Indiscriminate approval by CMDA for high-rise buildings without leaving any space for flood discharge blocked surface flow to Veerangal Odai. However, two narrow canals of 1.2 metres width are connected from Kalki Nagar Main Road and Saraswathy Nagar Eighth Street Second Cross to Veerangal Odai. These two canals are too narrow to handle the large volume of flood water, resulting in flooding. In 2015, the ground floor of houses were inundated and residents were shifted to safe locations by garbage trucks,” said Ms. Ganesh.

“Residents have requested the authorities to acquire private land at Kalki Nagar drain exit to develop infrastructure to drain water,” said Ms. Ganesh.

T.K. Vijayakumar, former president of Baba Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Villivakkam, said the residents had requested the civic officials to remove 200 encroachments in Thathankuppam to facilitate flow of water during the rains.

Former councillor S. Mangala Raj said residents had supported the acquisition of land to mitigate flooding. “The design of drains and canals has to be based on a proper study. Earlier, projects had failed because of inadequate planning,” he said.

Plan sought

Disaster management expert N. Mathavan said a proper topo plan should be prepared, based on which the drain depth should be decided.

“Wherever the depth varies, a bigger manhole may be designed to remove the deposited silt at that point. The alignment of drains should be straight to the maximum extent possible. Residents have requested officials to prevent encroachments in the stormwater drains. Wherever the reverse flow occurs due to excess flow a sluice gate or a properly designed one way valve arrangement should be provided to avoid reverse flow,” said Mr. Mathavan.