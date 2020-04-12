Corpn. to begin collecting samples from residents on Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, the Chennai Corporation will be collecting at least 1,000 samples a day for COVID-19 testing from residents.

So far, the Corporation has only collected data on symptoms of COVID-19 and has been monitoring the residents on a daily basis.

As many as 3,036 residents have reported symptoms in the 15 zones of the city. As many as 18.63 lakh households have been covered in its door-to-door survey every day.

Currently, sample collection is being done only for residents of containment zones and hotspot clusters in the city. “We have now set up sample collection centres at 11 locations. We will set up 15 more in two days. Once we are armed with that, we will be going for sampling. The samples will not be collected from all residents. They will be taken as per medical observations, as our resources cannot be wasted,” said Mr. Prakash.

“The persons will be taken to our collection centres for sampling. It is not possible for collection of samples en masse. The work will start in three days. It will not be done all at once. Samples of 50 persons will be collected per centre in a day. That’s very doable," said Mr. Prakash.

Updating the door-to-door survey for COVID-19 symptoms, he said the penetration was almost 93% in residential localities in the 15 zones. “Till now, 3,036 persons, with all types of symptoms, have been picked up, and 2,261 ruled out. 775 persons are being followed up. But still, all the 3,036 persons are in our radar," said Mr. Prakash.

The Corporation on Sunday collected 36 samples from ward 116, of Teynampet zone, on Besant Road. As many as five samples were collected at a centre on Noor Veeraswamy Street, Nungambakkam.

Dry ration

The Corporation has been distributing dry ration for labourers from other States, working in construction sites here.

“The builders have the responsibility of providing food and shelter to the labourers. But many builders have not provided them food. There are more than one lakh labourers in construction sites in the city. The data on such sites will be sent to Labour Department officials,” said an official.

The Corporation has banned the distribution of food and relief materials by political parties, NGOs and associations. Mr. Prakash has asked political parties, NGOs and associations to hand over the relief material to Corporation officials.

"It is hereby ordered that the distribution of cooked food, dry ration or other relief by any political party, NGO or association, to the people in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, directly, is banned forthwith. If they wish to extend their help, they can hand over the supplies to zonal officers, in bulk, and distribution shall be done only by GCC’s machinery, in a safe manner. Any action in violation of this will be seen as a virus spreading activity and suitable action will be initiated," he said.

Civic officials and flying squads will monitor the distribution of relief materials in the city.