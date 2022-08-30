Corpn to auction 117 shops to to increase own source of revenue

Chennai Corporation has decided to conduct a ‘one time mega auction’ of vacant shops to increase its own source of revenue. The Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to conduct a mega auction of 117 vacant shops in zones, such as Teynampet, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Royapuram. As many as 134 shopping complexes with 4,679 shops have been managed by Chennai Corporation in the 15 zones of the city. At least 25 of the 2,818 shops in Royapuram zone will be included in the auction. Royapuram zone has the largest number of shopping complexes for the Chennai Corporation. As many as 55 of the 247 shops in Teynampet zone and 20 of the 96 shops in Adyar zone are also vacant. The vacant shops are located on roads such as Manickar Chatram Road, Broadway, Perambur Barracks Road, Guruvappan Street, R A Puram Third Cross Street and C P Ramasamy Road. “As the shops have been vacant for months together, it has been decided to let the shops out by fixing upset price, considering the floor of the building, age and quality of the building, other neighbouring shops in the same street, thus reducing the rent per square feet. It is expected that all the vacant shops will be filled up,“ said an official. “As of now, the monthly demand of shopping complexes is ₹1.48 crore and yearly demand ₹17.76 crore. After implementing the mega auction for 117 vacant shops, the monthly demand will increase by ₹0.2 crore, with a cumulative monthly demand of ₹1.68 crore and yearly demand of ₹20.16 crore,” the official said. Expected revenue for 117 shops will be ₹0.20 crore per month and ₹2.40 crore per year.

