‘Corpn. survey safe if precautions are followed’

After a section of residents expressed apprehensions that the deployment of 16,000 workers of the Chennai Corporation to carry out a COVID-19 symptoms survey might actually cause the disease to spread, public health experts clarified that as long as physical distance was maintained, and masks used, there was no risk.

V. Ramasubramanian, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said that as long as anyone maintained a three-foot distance, the infection would not spread. “If this distance is maintained, there is absolutely no reason to worry. The surveyors should wear masks, even cloth masks are good enough. Then, there is no risk at all,” he explained.

Of the 16,000 workers, more than 12,000 have been recruited for COVID-19 surveillance work in the last four days without any medical test, and this has residents wondering if the process is safe.

The Corporation, too, launched a drive on Tuesday to clear doubts regarding the visit by workers for the survey, and addressed the apprehension that the workers without personal protection equipment would cause infection. Commissioner G. Prakash led a team of workers to localities such as Tiruvottiyur and carried out the survey among residents.

“Once residents report symptoms, a team of doctors will visit their houses with adequate equipment to test for COVID-19. Every three wards has a team of doctors,” said Mr. Prakash.

‘Screen affected areas’

R.B. Saravanan, a resident of Kamarajapuram in Nungambakkam, asked if there was a real need to screen in unaffected areas by workers who had been recruited without any medical screening. “Let them screen in affected areas. We do not need such workers visiting our house. Residents are worried. We want to remain safe. No worker has visited my house so far. If there is a need, we will request the Chennai Corporation to send properly trained persons for a survey,” he said.

“The person who came to our apartment today for the survey had a mask but he was not wearing it. I told him to wear it because my neighbours are old people. But he maintained a distance. We had to repeat the names many times,” said a resident of Purasawalkam.

A T. Nagar resident complained that of the two people who came for the survey, only one was wearing a mask and maintaining the requisite distance.

Egmore MLA K.S. Ravichandran said more than 50% of residents in the area had reported problems, of some sort, relating to the COVID-19 survey in the past few days. “The situation is improving. But many problems are yet to be resolved,” he added, urging the Corporation to clarify all doubts first.

College students, who volunteered with the Greater Chennai Corporation to go door-to-door and collect data, in parts of Mylapore, were seen wearing masks and scarves, but no gloves while approaching households. “We have been going around since morning without any breakfast. While most residents are cooperating and providing data, a few refuse to divulge details. Some ask why we are going around without wearing proper safety gear,” said a student who collected data from residents of Balakrishna Street.

Clearly, proper use of masks is essential to this exercise. P. Kuganantham, former city health officer, said Corporation staff should wear masks when they take up door-to-door checks. “They can make inquiries with the residents without entering their homes. They are going to check if any residents have symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness. They should ensure that they do not touch anyone or any furniture in the house,” he said.

He added the staff should maintain physical distance with the residents. “During their visit, they should stand at least one metre (about 3 feet) away from the resident. They should insist on physical distancing while imparting awareness on COVID-19.”