Corpn. sets up testing kiosks at 10 of its hospitals across city

The Chennai Corporation has started installing COVID-19 testing kiosks to collect samples from residents in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that the testing kiosks have been set up at Corporation hospitals, in 10 locations, including Pudupet. “So far, COVID-19 testing for persons with symptoms was done only at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate Multispecialty Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital. The new testing kiosks of the Corporation will collect samples from 500-600 persons every day. The centres will start operations from Saturday evening,” he added.

The Corporation has not set up COVID-19 testing kiosks at primary health centres, where a large number of pregnant women visit regularly. “We have avoided primary health centres to prevent infection of pregnant women It is a high-risk area,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Corporation will install 10 additional COVID-19 testing kiosks in two to three days, after which it will be able to collect samples from 1,200-1,300 persons.

“The samples will be randomly collected from residents, living within a 100-m distance from the 76 containment zones where positive cases have been identified,” said Mr. Prakash.

Pointing to the significance of collecting such samples, he said, “These results are critical. We will know whether the spread of COVID-19 has started. We will know the pattern.”

Stressing on the need for home visits by workers for data collection, he said, “We have achieved 90% penetration. So far, 2,488 persons have been identified with symptoms like cold and fever. All the 2,488 persons will be under our radar for three weeks.”

In the event of doctors testing positive for COVID-19, the civic body has decided not to seal the hospitals, but keep the doctors under a 28-day quarantine.

Mr. Prakash organised a meeting with media organisations on Saturday. “Over 20,000 persons deliver newspapers in the city. Personnel from newspaper organisations and persons who deliver newspapers should wear masks and gloves, by Monday. The press should be an example,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Labour and Metrics Department is taking initiatives to control the prices of essentials. We are yet to receive complaints on the helpline number 1913 about price rise. Once we receive complaints, we will seal the centres,” said Mr. Prakash.

After the announcement of the lockdown, the civic body has reported a rise in sale of food at the 407 Amma Canteens. “The sales in Amma Canteens have increased to ₹11 lakh a day, from ₹7 lakh a day. We have also started supplying varieties of rice in the night, instead of chapatti,” said Mr. Prakash.