Corpn. retrieves land from T. Nagar club

The Chennai Corporation on Friday retrieved land belonging to the T. Nagar Ladies’ Club. Measuring over 8 grounds and valued at around ₹25 crore, the land is located on Raman Street.

A senior Corporation official said the land was given to the club for entertainment and development of women and children, in 1944. But the club was found to be acting against its stated objectives for which the land was allotted.

Disputes between its members had resulted in the Registrar of Cooperative Societies cancelling its licence.

The Registrar also declared that the club was disbanded in 1976, and that the land should be handed back to the original owner.

The official said that the land, valued at over ₹25 crore, was retrieved after advice from the Legal Department.