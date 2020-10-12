Corpn. opens evening fever camps

Will help those busy with work in the morning, says Commissioner G. Prakash

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday launched evening fever camps in various parts of the city, as part of its COVID-19 prevention activities.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the evening fever camps would help those unable to visit the camps in the morning. He said the evening camps would be reorganised based on local needs. They would be held in areas with poor attendance in morning camps.

The civic body on Sunday organised 29 camps, comprising two in each of the 14 zones, with just one in Tiruvottiyur.

More than 1,100 persons participated in the camps, with the average number of attendees being around 40.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan had said on Friday that the civic body, in association with the Health Department, would organise evening fever camps to ramp up testing.