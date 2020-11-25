Corpn. monitors flooding with sensors

Inundation seen at 44 locations,; residents report waterlogging in over 200 places

With heavy rains and gusty winds being predicted on Wednesday for Chennai, as Cyclone Nivar is set to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, the city's managers have started readying themselves to tackle flooding, traffic disruptions, and organising relief for the people.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started direct monitoring of waterlogging using flood sensors at 60 locations across the city. Local Administration Minister S.P.Velumani launched a mobile command and control centre on Tuesday to monitor flooding.

The mobile unit will have surveillance cameras and facilities for disaster response during a flood.

In addition to the mobile unit, the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ripon Buildings has also started receiving direct feed of data from 483 cameras installed to monitor traffic congestion caused by waterlogging during the monsoon.

According to data compiled by Greater Chennai Corporation, inundation was reported at 44 locations in the city. Many of the locations were cleared by evening, said an official. But residents reported waterlogging in more than 200 locations. Ripon Buildings was also waterlogged on Tuesday.

Minister S. P. Velumani said 176 relief centres had been readied for residents in vulnerable areas.

A total of 44 teams were stationed to handle medical emergency. NDRF personnel and other response teams have been stationed at 52 locations. A total of 18 high mast lights would be used for rescue operations. Nine trees were uprooted and teams have cleared the roads immediately.

Former Chennai Corporation Floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the waterlogging has increased in many areas because of inadequate cleaning of stormwater drains.

The condition would only worsen as the rains were expected to intensify and continue, he charged. On Tuesday, three relief centres started admitting residents from various locations. At least 100 residents have been housed in the centres. The number is expected to increase, said an official.