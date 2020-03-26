Corpn. looks to put unused homes to use

The Corporation has launched a drive to create spaces for quarantine in each of its 15 zones.

According to data generated by the civic body, the space in government buildings in the city is limited, with less than 5,000 public buildings maintained by various civic agencies.

Chennai has more than 20,000 properties that remain vacant.

“Due to the need for more quarantine space as reserve security arrangements, an appeal has been made by the Greater Chennai Corporation administration to the general public to allow the use of unused homes, lodges and mansions with rooms for quarantine purposes,” said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

‘Nation’s interest’

“This being the need of the hour, those who have such properties are requested to offer their services, in the interest of the nation,” he said.

The decision to request people for space was taken following a social media post by actor Parthiban to share such spaces with civic agencies.

“I have a few residential properties. I am willing to share the houses for containing COVID-19,” said Mr. Parthiban.

Corporation officials will regulate the use of such spaces for quarantine and handover the buildings to the owners after the spread of COVID-19 has been contained. Officials are also exploring options to use unsold houses in the city and suburbs for quarantine.