Corpn. launches targetted sampling

CHENNAI

07 July 2021 00:13 IST

Tests conducted in shops. markets, banks, and industries as part of strategy to detect third wave early

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched targetted sampling to take precautions for the third wave of COVID-19.

Of the 4,875 tests conducted in 1,010 commercial establishments in the city on Monday, just 6 persons — 3 each in Tondiarpet and Valasaravakkam — tested positive, 3,580 tested negative and the results of 1,242 are awaited.

A total of 1,294 swabs were collected from 87 markets. Among them, 6 tested positive and 756 tested negative.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 467 samples collected from 61 government offices, 202 persons tested negative. The results of 265 were awaited.

In 94 bank branches in the city, none of the 336 employees tested positive.

A total of 325 employees from 35 IT companies were tested. Of them 99 persons tested negative. Results of the rest of the staff were awaited.

Of the 604 workers in 142 industries, 6 persons from units located in Manali tested positive.

Eighty swabs were collected from bus depots, and none of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The civic body has maintained the number of tests every day at 27,000 and the positivity rate is very low, with around 100 cases a day. More than 5,000 swabs have been taken from fever camps and fever survey workers.

The Chennai Corporation is also planning to put in place a system in the COVID-19 war room to detect the third wave.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered officers to admit the maximum number of patients in hospitals and COVID Care Centres to prevent a third wave. Currently, just 14% of the active cases are in home isolation, 45% in COVID Care Centres and 41% in hospitals.

Home isolation is permitted only for patients who have facilities at home.