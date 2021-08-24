Corpn. issues notice to 231 hospitals

The hospitals had not furnished data on number of COVID-19 patients treated

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notice to 231 hospitals that failed to send details of COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release, the civic body had asked private hospitals to send details of COVID-19 patients who had been discharged before the mandatory 12 days quarantine, number of patients on home isolation and those with symptoms of the viral disease.

Hospitals have been asked to email details to gccpvthospitalreports@ chennaicorporation.gov.in

On August 13, at a meeting that the Health Scretary and the Corporation Commissioner held with representatives of private hospitals, it was decided that hospitals should regularly share information about patients treated for cold and cough, patients being asked to home quarantine and patients who receive treatment in the hospitals but chose to go back home within 12 days to quarantine.

Hospitals had been asked to disinfect their premises regularly and ensure that a safe environment was maintained.

Vaccination drive

The Corporation has vaccinated 1,409 senior citizens at their homes. Residents can call 044-25384520 or 46122300 to get vaccine for senior citizens aged above 80 at their residence. Over one lakh senior citizens are expected to get vaccinated at home.

In Kodambakkam zone, 264 senior citizens aged above 80 received the vaccine at home.

The figure was 222 for Royapuram zone. Most of the other zones reported less than 100 vaccinations for senior citizens.