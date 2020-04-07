Corpn. creates ‘island pockets’ of containment

The Chennai Corporation has created island COVID-19 containment pockets for 9.25 lakh residents, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Mr. Prakash said the ‘island pockets’ of containment would be tightened. He refused to reveal the names of areas to prevent panic. “People are cooperating. There is minimum movement in the sealed area. We have made arrangements, permitting traders to sell essential commodities on boundaries of the sealed areas. Over two lakh families will get essential commodities without any difficulty,” he said. “We held a meeting with traders’ association on Tuesday. We have planned to give permission to 1,500-2,000 mobile retail outlets of essential commodities. The traders will be permitted to use 2,000 vehicles for sale of products for 60 days. This is a business opportunity for the traders. The outlets will start operating from today,” said Mr. Prakash. “There is no shortage of essential commodities. Wholesale trade of essential commodities is permitted. Transportation of commodities has not been disrupted. We are adopting a balanced approach,” he said. Pointing to the absence of symptoms in 3,200 persons at Phoenix Mall, he said all contacts were traced on a case-by-case basis.

“I request residents not to get angry with Corporation workers,” he said.

"The Chennai Corporation has completed home quarantine of 13,000 persons, of its 24,000 residents, so far. They are safe. There is no issue," said Mr. Prakash.

The Commissioner urged real estate developers to ensure supply of essential commodities on construction sites for labourers. "Over 60,000 construction labourers have received food and shelter at construction sites in the city. A total of 92 camps of the Corporation have been set up to help another 6,000 labourers, " he said.