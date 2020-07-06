Chennai

Corpn. Commissioner terms lockdown a success

Total lockdown helped the Greater Chennai Corporation to ramp up testing and effectively detect symptomatic cases as most people stayed home, said Commissioner G. Prakash.

In a release, Mr. Prakash said: “The tracing of contacts during the lockdown was more effective and we did it swiftly.”

“Most of the COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Scores of persons who would have been earlier infected and in the incubating cycle, remained indoors and the spread from them was, to a great extent, avoided. Yes, lockdown has been a definite hit,” he added.

