Corpn. brings back barricades

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 00:56 IST

Number of containment streets has gone up from 10 on October 3 to 36 now

The Greater Chennai Corporation has re-introduced COVID-19 containment zones in the city. The civic body, which recently discontinued barricading of streets and houses, declared 10 streets on October 3 as containment zones in the southern parts of the city.

The number of containment streets has now risen to 36, mainly because of a spurt in the number of cases in Ambattur zone.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the containment strategy was revised mainly depending on the location and need of the place to prevent community spread.

Spike in Ambattur

A senior official of the civic body said of the 36 streets that had been barricaded, 16 were in Ambattur zone and in areas such as Padi, Korattur, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar West Extension and Mogappair East.

The official said with the public not cooperating as patients removed banners put up outside their houses and moved about freely, the civic body was forced to resort to barricading of streets.

The official said the number of COVID-19 cases remained below the 12,500-mark with Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar accounting for the highest number of cases among the 15 zones.

He said there was a steady increase in positive cases in Ambattur, Alandur and Perungudi. The number of cases in September last week was well below 11,500, but if there was no cooperation from patients and their families, society could suffer, the official added.