Corpn. begins testing its front line staff

Chennai Corporation has started testing its front line workers, the police and mediapersons for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The collection of samples has been taken up following reports of SARS-CoV-2 infection among those involved in fighting the pandemic.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said: “The entire city is considered a containment zone. The door-to-door survey of residents is under way. Areas that have reported positive cases are being monitored. Front line workers are creating awareness on social distancing. They play a key role in saving lives and helping residents during the lockdown.”

Testing of front line workers was being done in centres such as Bharathi Women's College.

On Monday, the testing is likely to be done at Omandurar Government Mulsti Specialty Hospital.

The Corporation had been able to identify many residents with COVID-19 after testing centres were set up last week in various parts of the city.

“We have tested 6,300 samples. We have identified 50 positive cases. The prevalence is 0.8%,” said Mr. Prakash.

“Front line workers are tracing the contacts of the persons who tested positive. This is a very important data,” said Mr. Prakash.

Chennai Corporation has created 85 containment zones in the city where positive cases had been reported in the past few weeks. The civic body had taken steps to prevent crowding in areas such as Koyambedu wholesale market where the risk of spread was high. The police had been allowing only traders holding passes issued by the Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority into the market.

“Direct sale to residents has stopped in Koyambedu wholesale market. The crowd has reduced. People are maintaining social distancing. We are waiting for announcement on trading relaxation. The Chief Minister will make a decision,” said Mr. Prakash.

Pointing to the manpower shortage in various industries leading to reduction in supply of pulses and cooking oil in the city, Mr. Prakash said the problem would be solved immediately.