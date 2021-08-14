Corpn. asks hospitals to share info

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered private hospitals to share information with it about patients with SARS CoV-2 infection symptoms.

According to a press release, the number of COVID-19 cases had increased in the past two days.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had ordered private hospitals to share information about COVID-19 patients who were discharged before 12 days. Private hospitals were requested to send reports by email at gccpvthospitalreports @chennaicorporation. gov.in

The Corporation had opened 18 COVID-19 care centres to admit such patients. The care centres had been opened at educational institutions in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.

Details about COVID-19 patients isolated at home may be given on phone: 044-26384520