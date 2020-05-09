Chennai

Coronavirus | Uber offers free rides to frontline healthcare workers in Chennai

As per the arrangements made with the civic body, Uber will provide two-way transportation to officials from their homes to hospitals. Photo: File

As per the arrangements made with the civic body, Uber will provide two-way transportation to officials from their homes to hospitals. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

As part of the UberMedic service, the car aggregator has allotted ₹25 lakh for the purpose.

Uber has started offering free rides for healthcare workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation and other government officials involved in the fight against COVID-19. The free rides comes as part of the UberMedic service launched recently.

Prabhjeet Singh, director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “The Greater Chennai Corporation has been working tirelessly to contain COVID-19 across the city. We feel privileged to be supporting the healthcare workers in these challenging times through our technology and network of drivers.”

As part of the UberMedic service, the car aggregator has allotted ₹25 lakh for the free transport operation purpose. As per the arrangements made with the civic body, Uber will provide two-way transportation to officials from their homes to hospitals.

The company has created Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the drivers. A senior official said the free ride involves more than 10,000 kilometres, and was part of the worldwide commitment of Uber to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge to healthcare workers.

