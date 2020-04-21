Coronavirus | UAE nationals to be flown out from Kochi international airport

The Chennai Corporation and the district administration of various parts of the State have made arrangements to send foreign nationals from the UAE back home.

The State government has directed officials of the Corporation and Collectors of districts such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram and Erode to provide relief to UAE nationals stranded in various locations. They will be taken by road to the Kochi international airport from areas such as Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to board an Air Arabia flight on Wednesday, it is learnt.

The State has directed civic agencies and District Collectors to make road transit arrangements. The officials taking foreign nationals have been asked to provide medical treatment to those who have symptoms of flu. Those having flu symptoms will not be allowed on the flight. They will be put under quarantine and tested at hospitals.

Officials have been asked to ensure social distancing during transit. The civic agencies and district authorities have issued passes to drivers of all the vehicles that are used to take the foreign nationals to the airport.