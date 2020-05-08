Chennai

Coronavirus | Two flights from Dubai with 360 Indians expected to arrive in Chennai early on Saturday

The first flight that was to land around 8 p.m. on Friday was delayed by five hours and has been scheduled to land at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, while the other flight is expected to land at 12.30 a.m.

Nearly 360 stranded Indian nationals will arrive in Chennai from Dubai in two flights early on Saturday morning.

The first flight that was to land around 8 p.m. on Friday was delayed by five hours and has been scheduled to land at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. The other flight is expected to land at 12.30 a.m.

The Consul General of India in Dubai tweeted: “We have almost 200 workers, 37 pregnant women and 42 medical cases on the Chennai flights. Rest are elderly people, stranded tourists and families of those travelling.”

The Chennai airport was fumigated and has been cleaned extensively. Other arrangements for receiving the incoming passengers have been made. A set of 10 officials from the State were likely to be present at the Chennai airport to oversee the arrival procedures, officials said.

As soon as the flights arrive, passengers will finish the regular immigration procedure, collect their baggage and Health Department staff will be present for collecting their swab samples. “There will be buses waiting for them outside the airport and soon after that, they will be transported to various institutional quarantine centres and to hotels in the city,” an official said.

More such repatriation flights with stranded Indian nationals are expected to arrive in the city in the coming week, sources said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:57:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-two-flights-from-dubai-with-360-indians-expected-to-arrive-in-chennai-early-on-saturday/article31538870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY