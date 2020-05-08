Coronavirus | Two flights from Dubai with 360 Indians expected to arrive in Chennai early on Saturday

Nearly 360 stranded Indian nationals will arrive in Chennai from Dubai in two flights early on Saturday morning.

The first flight that was to land around 8 p.m. on Friday was delayed by five hours and has been scheduled to land at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. The other flight is expected to land at 12.30 a.m.

The Consul General of India in Dubai tweeted: “We have almost 200 workers, 37 pregnant women and 42 medical cases on the Chennai flights. Rest are elderly people, stranded tourists and families of those travelling.”

The Chennai airport was fumigated and has been cleaned extensively. Other arrangements for receiving the incoming passengers have been made. A set of 10 officials from the State were likely to be present at the Chennai airport to oversee the arrival procedures, officials said.

As soon as the flights arrive, passengers will finish the regular immigration procedure, collect their baggage and Health Department staff will be present for collecting their swab samples. “There will be buses waiting for them outside the airport and soon after that, they will be transported to various institutional quarantine centres and to hotels in the city,” an official said.

More such repatriation flights with stranded Indian nationals are expected to arrive in the city in the coming week, sources said.