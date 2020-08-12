Coronavirus | Trader’s body to conduct screening camps in Chennai

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 04:09 IST

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu will hold screening camps for COVID-19 in various parts of the city, including Kothwal Chavadi and the Thirumazhisai vegetable market, from August 13.

According to a press release, the traders’ federation will organise the camps along with government recognised testing centres and other traders associations. The federation also wanted the State government to allow other businesses such as wedding halls and shops in malls. Traditional vegetable, fruits and flowers markets across the State, including the Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex, must also be opened to protect livelihood of workers.

Members also noted that several workers were affected as private transport and tourism allied sectors have not been functioning for five months now. The government must also cancel e-pass system as several labourers faced hardships, the release added.