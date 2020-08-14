Coronavirus | Tiruvallur to get two field support teams

While one team would focus on Avadi and Poonamallee, the other would focus on Ponneri and Gummidipoondi.

The government will constitute two Field Support Teams for Tiruvallur to coordinate efforts against COVID-19, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the district administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic, he said the teams would comprise of an IAS officer, a police personnel and a health officer.

While one team would focus on Avadi and Poonamallee, the other would focus on Ponneri and Gummidipoondi, he said.

Mr. Shanmugam added that fever camps in Tiruvallur would be doubled, since there were more positive cases. From 50 to 60 fever camps a day, they would be increased to at least 100 per day.