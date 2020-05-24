Coronavirus | Teynampet becomes fourth zone in Chennai to cross 1,000 cases

Teynampet has become the fourth zone of the Chennai Corporation to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The number of residents who tested positive had already crossed 1,000 in zones of Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam. The State has advised the Chennai Corporation to intensify containment measures in each street.

“Corporation workers have been directed to focus on the zones where the number of positive cases has been increasing. The number of positive cases has reduced in some areas,” an official said. But eight zones in the city have been “badly affected” because of a rise in number of cases.

Senior officials met on Saturday to adopt containment strategy in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Adyar. Officials have intensified measures to promote social distancing and mask distribution in the areas. They requested residents to cooperate and help contain the spread of COVID-19.

In ward 127 of Kodambakkam zone, the Corporation began distributing herbal concoction last Saturday.

According to the data, the number of positive cases in ward 127 was 445. In Sholinganallur, the number has been high in ward 195 with 58 cases. Of the 200 wards in the city, 16 wards located in eight different zones have reported more than 100 cases.

A total of 28 wards have reported less than 10 cases. All the 200 wards of the Corporation have reported cases in the city. Corporation officials said a train carrying passengers from Mumbai was expected to reach the city on Sunday. At least 300 residents of Dharavi are expected to reach the city. The passengers will be screened and quarantined, an official said.