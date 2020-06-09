Chennai

Coronavirus | Teenager with disease goes missing from Tondiarpet hospital

Boy from Jharkhand was housed in a government home after being rescued from the streets before being admitted to the Communicable Diseases Hospital along with other children and staff.

A 17-year-old boy from the government boys’ home, who was admitted to the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet, after testing positive for COVID -19, reportedly went missing from the hospital on Monday.

According to police, 35 children and five staff members in a government-run home in Royapuram tested positive as on Saturday. They were admitted to the Communicable Diseases Hospital. Among them was the boy from Jharkhand, who was rescued from the streets.

“Till 3 a.m., the medical staff saw the boy. But at 6 a.m., he went to the toilet and went missing afterwards. Our staff members are searching for him everywhere. We are sure that he will return in a day,” a source from the Social Defence Department said. He added that the police have been informed about the issue.

“He was rescued a few days ago and brought to the home. Our teams are also checking everywhere. We are wondering what to do to make the children feel comfortable in the hospital. Our staff cannot be with them while in the hospital,” the source said.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint of Kasturi, superintendent of the home. “We are also searching for the boy,” a senior police officer said. An official from the Social Defence Department said he would have to verify about the incident.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:05:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-teenager-with-disease-goes-missing-from-tondiarpet-hospital/article31782754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY