Coronavirus | Special vaccination camps at 200 locations for 18-44 age group in Chennai

Resident welfare associations and companies have been requested to make arrangements for vaccination of persons, with the support of Chennai Corporation

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started special vaccination camps at 200 locations, giving priority to residents in the age group of 18-44 years. Residents aged above 45 will also be administered the vaccine at the special camps, which will function in addition to the primary health centres.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered officers in all zones to increase the number of vaccinations to 30,000 every day.

On Monday, around 23,000 residents received vaccination. Covishield has been administered for residents who request the first dose while Covaxin has been restricted to those who need the second dose, because of the reduced stocks. The stock is estimated at 28,000 doses. Special camps were held at areas such as Vepery High Road, St. Xavier Street and Erukkancherry High Road on Tuesday.

Resident welfare associations have been requested to make arrangements for vaccination of persons in the age group of 18-44 on their premises, with the support of Chennai Corporation. The civic body has organised special camps at more than 15 locations in each zone where at least 50residents have been mobilised by residents welfare associations.

Companies have also been asked to request Chennai Corporation to organise special camps for their employees in the age group of 18-44. “We have requested companies to enlist details of staff required to be vaccinated and inform us. We will come to your campus for vaccination. A minimum 50 members will be vaccinated at special camps,” said an official.

Residents and companies have been asked to contact the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) at Ripon Buildings or the Revenue Department of Chennai Corporation at the regional and zonal level for organising special camps for vaccination. Residents can send details of persons enlisted for vaccination on WhatsApp number 9498346494 to make arrangements for special camps.

The batch of vaccines sent by the Central government has been used for vaccination of residents above the age of 45 at primary health centres of the city, while the new batch of vaccines procured by the State government has been used for vaccination of residents in the age group of 18-44.

The Chennai Corporation will prioritise the vulnerable population in the age group of 18-44.