Coronavirus | Shoppers ignore government’s advisory, throng markets

Thousands thronged shops, supermarkets and vegetable markets in the city on Thursday despite the government’s appeal to avoid crowding.

Since morning, Villivakkam market saw a steady stream of shoppers. The police had to intervene and regulate the crowd by giving instructions on the public address system, reminding everyone to maintain physical distance while waiting in the queue. A police officer said: “From 6 a.m. onwards, we have been advising people to wear masks and maintain personal distance in the market.”

Despite prohibitory orders being in force, many four-wheelers and two-wheelers were found on the roads in Anna Nagar and Thirumangalam areas. Huge crowds gathered to buy vegetables at Nammalwarpet market.

In Thiruvanmiyur market, vegetable market has been partly shifted to a place near the temple tank. A senior police officer said: “Over 25 police personnel have been on duty since 6 a.m. Three inspectors, five sub-inspectors, 15 constables and home guards were regulating the crowd and advising people to maintain personal distance.”

Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan has appealed to the public not to do panic buying on Thursday and not rush to buy essential commodities from neighbourhood shops.

In a video message, Mr. Viswanathan said to help people purchase goods, shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday alone. “It is not necessary for everyone to purchase whatever they need tomorrow itself. Shops will be open till 1 p.m. from Friday,” he added.