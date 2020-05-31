Coronavirus | SHGs will monitor those under quarantine in Tiruvallur

The contacts of positive cases have been placed under home quarantine.

CHENNAI

31 May 2020 23:59 IST

Each volunteer to be allotted houses to keep tabs on

The Tiruvallur district administration has roped in women’s self-help groups (SHG) to assist the block medical officers in monitoring persons who are under home quarantine in the district and also conduct fever survey.

“A one-day orientation programme for the SHGs, on carrying out the exercise, was held in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. A total of 174 SHG members took part in the training and they will report for work from Monday,” said Tiruvallur Collector Mageswari Ravikumar.

The primary contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, those who have come from abroad and other States, have been placed under home quarantine. “Every morning, the SHG members will report to their respective block medical officer at 9 a.m. They will be provided personal protective equipment,” said an official.

Each SHG member will be allotted a certain number of houses where people were under quarantine. “They will visit the house and enquire about the health of the quarantined person and check if any of their family members have symptoms. They will check if they are getting immunity boosting medicines and if the locality is being disinfected daily and take pictures,” the official said.

Daily reports

Besides, the SHG members will find out if the family needs any medicine and at the end of the day, they will submit a report to the BMO.

“The SHG members have been roped in to conduct fever survey. They will go to the wards, where more than four cases are reported, and conduct door-to-door survey to check if anyone has fever or other symptoms,” said K. Bhaskaran, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, who has been appointed as COVID-19 monitoring officer in Tiruvallur.

He said that the SHG members had a good rapport with the community. “The residents will be much more open to them than to the officials,” he added.