Coronavirus | Safety norms continue to be ignored at Kasimedu

The flouting of COVID-19 prevention norms, including physical distancing and personal safety, still remains a concern at the fish auction centre in Kasimedu wharf, where thousands gather every day.
Throwing caution to the wind, people, including buyers and retailers, throng the auction centre during the early hours of the day to buy fish.
Officials from the Department of Fisheries, the police and the Greater Chennai Corporation met with stakeholders and suggested that only wholesalers be allowed inside the harbour. After retailers protested, they were also permitted to enter between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., provided they adhered to physical distancing and wore masks. However, on Saturday, retailers and buyers were seen without masks, and physical distancing was ignored.
A senior police officer said around 120 police personnel were deployed from 2 a.m. onwards to regulate the crowd. “This everyday ordeal is too much for us. People must cooperate to ensure discipline,” a policeman said.
The officer added that each day around 3,000 to 5,000 people visited, though permission was only given for 750.
“No tests are conducted on the retailers. By the time the Corporation workers arrive, most of the retailers leave. Not even random tests are conducted,” a local activist said. “Many retailers are senior citizens and need help to even reach the wharf. We cannot turn them away,” a fisherman said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath