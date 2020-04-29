Coronavirus | Refrain from panic buying, says City Police Commissioner

The City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan asked residents not to indulge in panic buying on Thursday and opt for neighbourhood shops.

In a video message, he said to help people purchase goods after the intensified lockdown, shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. “However it is not necessary for everyone to purchase tomorrow itself. Shops will be open till 1 p.m. from Friday onward. Avoid stampede-like situations and maintain personal distancing. You can visit the shop, wearing a mask, when crowd is less,” the Commissioner said.

The police chief asked people to avoid using two-wheelers and four-wheelers while heading out to make the purchase. “They can walk to the neighbourhood shop and buy groceries. The government has ensured that there is sufficient supply of all essential commodities,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

He advised the public not to go to Koyambedu market to make purchases. “The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation have made neccessary arrangements to ensure that vegetables and fruits are available across the city,” he added.