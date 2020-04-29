Coronavirus | Police gear up for Thursday after intensified lockdown is lifted in Chennai

The police is gearing up to handle the huge rush expected in markets and grocery shops on Thursday after the intensified lockdown is lifted.

The entire nation has been under lockdown since March 24. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced an intensified lockdown from April 26 to April 29. The government announced that grocery shops will remain open till 5 p.m. on Thursday after the intensified lockdown ends.

“We are expecting a heavy rush as people will try to purchase essential commodities. To decide how to handle the crowd, City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan held a meeting with Joint Commissioners of Police on Wednesday,” a police source said.

As on date, a team — comprising one Sub-Inspector and four police constables — was deployed to monitor each market to monitor the crowd. “On Thursday, we will have two teams depending on the size of the market,” a police officer said.

Public address system has been repaired in all the markets and announcement pertaining to maintaining personal distancing will be made regularly. “We have informed shop owners to ensure that all safety measures are in place. We will also use barricades and ropes to control the crowd wherever needed,” the officer added.

Police teams will also go around the city, using public address systems to ask people not to indulge in panic buying. “From Friday the shops will remain open till 1 p.m. So there is no need to be worried,” a police officer said.