Coronavirus | Plea to assist migrant workers stranded in Sriperumbudur

An urgent public interest litigation petition has been moved in the Madras High Court claiming that around 1,600 migrant workers employed at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Sriperumbudur were suffering without any assistance from the Kancheepuram district administration.
A local resident I. Aseervatham has filed the case, through his counsel Henri Tiphagne, seeking a direction to the Collector to identify all inter State migrant workers stranded in Kancheepuram district and help them obtain dry ration, rent free accommodation and salary dues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.