Chennai

Coronavirus | Plea to assist migrant workers stranded in Sriperumbudur

A local resident filed the case, through his counsel to help around 1,600 migrant workers obtain dry ration, rent-free accommodation and salary dues.

An urgent public interest litigation petition has been moved in the Madras High Court claiming that around 1,600 migrant workers employed at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Sriperumbudur were suffering without any assistance from the Kancheepuram district administration.

A local resident I. Aseervatham has filed the case, through his counsel Henri Tiphagne, seeking a direction to the Collector to identify all inter State migrant workers stranded in Kancheepuram district and help them obtain dry ration, rent free accommodation and salary dues.

