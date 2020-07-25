Coronavirus | Personnel of the Chennai police rejoin duty after recovering

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 00:13 IST

As many as 69 police personnel, including Joint Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari, rejoined duty on Friday after recovering from COVID-19.

They were welcomed by Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at his office in Vepery.

Of the 1,616 police who tested positive for the virus, 1,187 have rejoined duty after recovering.

