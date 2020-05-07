Coronavirus | Patients agitate at Chennai Trade Centre

Nearly 250 “asymptomatic and stable” COVID -19 patients, who were shifted to a facility at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkm, staged an agitation on Thursday morning alleging inadequate medical care and “suffocating” environment.

According to police, three days ago 246 patients were shifted from various hospitals. On Thursday a few more were brought to the centre.

By afternoon they started arguing with the medical staff saying there was no ventilation and improper care. The staff called the Nandambakkam police station following which an inspector and his team arrived and spoke to the patients, mostly in their 30s.

“Some of them claimed that they did not get proper medical attention and a few complained of suffocation inside the facility. They wanted to go out. We spoke to them from a distance. A few of them said that only nurses were attending to them and wanted doctors to treat them. Basically all of them were agitated,” said a police source.

The police finally pacified them and brought the situation under control.