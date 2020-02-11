Coronavirus | Patient under observation at Stanley Hospital

Only one patient continues to be under observation in the isolation ward of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The other patient, who was admitted at the government medical college hospital in Tiruchi, was discharged.
According to a bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Monday, a total of 27,702 passengers were screened at airports in the State.
Of them, 1,927 were under home quarantine for 28 days.
All 42 nasal, throat swabs and blood samples taken from symptomatic patients have tested negative for novel coronavirus.
