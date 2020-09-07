Coronavirus | Patient flown to Chennai from Kolkata

CHENNAI

The 58-year-old was transported in a German-made isolation pod

A 58-year-old critically ill COVID-19 patient, who was on ventilator support, was airlifted from Kolkata to Chennai on Sunday by ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance with a German-made isolation pod.

Rahul Singh Sardar, co-founder of ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance, said this was most likely the first time a COVID-19 patient on ventilator support was airlifted in the country. A statement by the company said the lungs of the diabetic patient were severely affected.

Dr. Sardar said the patient was in need of a transplant, and his chances of survival were poor if he remained in Kolkata.

The pod almost completely eliminates the risk of contraction and ensures the safety of the medical team accompanying the patient. “Negative pressure is maintained inside the pod, which eliminates the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said the medical team arrived at the Kolkata hospital a day before, shifted the patient to the pod and ensured that his condition was stable.

Once the requisite permissions from authorities in Kolkata and Chennai were obtained, the patient was taken in the pod to the Kolkata airport and flown to Chennai. “We had a cardiac anesthesiologist accompanying the patient to ensure his safety as his condition was critical,” he said.

On landing in Chennai, the patient was taken in the pod to MGM Healthcare hospital and transferred to the bed. “From bed-to-bed, we used the isolation pod to eliminate the risk of COVID-19 contraction for the doctors and paramedics,” he said.

Green corridors were formed with the help of the police both in Kolkata and Chennai for swiftly transferring the patient to and from the airport respectively, the statement said.