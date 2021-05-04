Coronavirus | Over 1,000 nurses on contract regularised, diverted to Chennai

This move comes at a time when the need for manpower to manage patients with COVID-19 is on the rise due to the continuous surge in fresh infections

A total of 1,212 staff nurses, who were recruited on contracts, were regularised and posted in Chennai to address the rising manpower requirements due to the increase in the COVID-19 caseload.

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, in an order issued on May 3, said the 1,212 staff nurses on contract basis were absorbed into the regular time-scale of pay. This move comes at a time when the need for manpower to manage patients with COVID-19 is on the rise due to the continuous surge in fresh infections.

The directorate noted that in view of the second wave of COVID-19, it was important to combat the situation with adequate health personnel. Considering the rising cases, the projected number of persons requiring hospitalisation and management, it was ideal to employ additional nurses particularly in Chennai to meet the demand.

During a high-level monitoring committee meeting held on May 3 at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), it was decided to deploy additional human resources for centres within Chennai for the management of the second wave of COVID-19. Accordingly, contract staff nurses, who were absorbed into the time-scale of pay, have been directed to report before the DME for issuance of necessary placement in Chennai as per the requirement.

These nurses should be discharged from their contract posts on May 5 and should be relieved from their present stations on the same day without fail. The place of postings under the regular time-scale would be issued in due course, the DMS said.

Any candidate who fails to report for duty at the office of DME would be forfeiting his/her regular appointment from contract service and action would be taken accordingly.